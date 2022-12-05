A SECURITY guard who’s tackled everything from a brawling women’s rugby team to a knifeman with a 12-inch blade has turned his colourful experiences into words.

Terry Mogford, from Newport, has written a book chronicling his 30 years at the front line in the security business.

The 58-year-old has worked as a doorman in the pubs and clubs of Newport and Cardiff and was employed at an immigration court.

He is now a familiar face at Newport Crown Court where he leads an award-winning security team as a supervisor.

Terry, Newport born and bred, wanted to write his book, Through the Eyes of a Security Operative, to share his experiences because no two days are ever the same in his world.

“Just when you think you’ve seen everything something else walks in the door,” he said.

“I wanted to make it easy to read and bring across the serious side of the job but also the humour as well.”

Terry was honoured for his bravery when he tackled the knifeman.

“I was working at the immigration court in Newport when a gentleman walked in with a 12-inch carving knife.

“The police were called and he had to be detained until they arrived.”

He says his most enduring memory as a bouncer came when he was working on the doors of a club in Cardiff.

“There was a women’s rugby team who began to have a bit of a scuffle so we had to get them out of the building.

“It turned into a right old tussle and I ended up losing my dickie bow and three buttons off my shirt!”

He added: “I’ve always enjoyed working in the security industry because I like being able to help people.

“The other great thing about the job is the great camaraderie you have with your colleagues.”

Terry’s book, Through the Eyes of a Security Operative, is available now on Amazon.