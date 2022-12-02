Blood Brothers

Wales Millennium Centre

Cardiff

It was an impressive showing at the Wales Millennium Centre for a story about two brothers separated at birth. The sold-out crowd were taken on an emotional journey, following the story of Mickey (Josh Capper) and Eddie (Jay Worley). They were laughing, cheering, brought to tears and of course, they were dancing.

A clear, chilling view of what was to come was made in the very first scene, with Richard Munday solidifying his presence as the haunting, apparition-like, Narrator. He served as a constant reminder of the separated twins’ inevitable fate, like foreshadowing personified. My only gripe was the South Welsh actor’s accent was trying to escape through the Scouse, and I don’t think it would detract too much from the story to have just had him be Welsh.

The performances all around were stellar, and seemingly-effortlessly established a real connection between audience and character. Standing out the most in this sense were Mrs Johnstone (Niki Colwell Evans) with her incredible voice, and the two boys who had a very realistic, yet doomed, relationship.

What otherwise really impressed me, were the technical performances from the sound, lighting and stage design teams. The production did a very good job of using visual and aural techniques to convey feelings, be them uplifting and joyful or dark and foreboding. The musical numbers were also very convincingly performed, and not just by the talented vocalists. I’m not sure if it counts as a motif, but the repeated use of some very Dire Straits drum toms kept the dramatic beat of the show, echoing pivotal plot points. Though they did remind me a little of Eastenders but in a way I suppose that tracks.

Overall, Willy Russel’s Blood Brothers was amazing. Popular too, as shown by the lack of an empty seat. By the curtain call, the crowd were equal parts cheering and bawling their eyes out. Perhaps the relatable story of withheld truth and tragedy hit a little too close to home for some.

Ollie Barnes