NOW that December is here, it's time to start feeling festive. So we asked our camera club members for pictures on the theme of 'twinkle'.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 5,000 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
The Chartist statues in Newport city centre. Picture: Sarah Davey
Twinkly lights at Caldicot Castle. Picture: Catherine Mayo
Lights at a wedding in Lysaghts Institute, Newport. Picture: Daniel Brown
Newport's Christmas tree. Picture: Nicola Gapper
"The most beautiful twinkle I’ve seen," said photographer Candice Hazell
Twinkle of the sun on a berry in Cwmbran. Picture: Katie Williams
Swan on twinkling waters. Picture: Roslynne Eaton
Newport and Transporter Bridge at night with lights twinkling. Viewed from above Pillmawr Road. Picture: Paul Joy
Ronnie and Reggie’s first Christmas. Picture: Karen Rowles
Laser lights twinkling in the night, Rogerstone. Picture: Racheal O'Leary
