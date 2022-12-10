NOW that December is here, it's time to start feeling festive. So we asked our camera club members for pictures on the theme of 'twinkle'.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 5,000 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

South Wales Argus: Statues: Remembering the Chartists in Newport city centre. Picture: Sarah Davey

The Chartist statues in Newport city centre. Picture: Sarah Davey

South Wales Argus: Night: Twinkly lights at Caldicot Castle. Picture: Catherine Mayo

Twinkly lights at Caldicot Castle. Picture: Catherine Mayo

South Wales Argus: Twinlke: Lights at a wedding in Lysaghts Institute, Newport. Picture: Daniel Brown

Lights at a wedding in Lysaghts Institute, Newport. Picture: Daniel Brown

South Wales Argus: Festive: Newport's Christmas tree. Picture: Nicola Gapper

Newport's Christmas tree. Picture: Nicola Gapper

South Wales Argus: Stag: "The most beautiful twinkle I’ve seen," said photographer Candice Hazell

"The most beautiful twinkle I’ve seen," said photographer Candice Hazell

South Wales Argus: Red: Twinkle of the sun on a berry in Cwmbran. Picture: Katie Williams

Twinkle of the sun on a berry in Cwmbran. Picture: Katie Williams

South Wales Argus: Swan: On twinkling waters. Picture: Roslynne Eaton

Swan on twinkling waters. Picture: Roslynne Eaton

South Wales Argus: Stunning: Newport and Transporter Bridge at night with lights twinkling. Viewed from above Pillmawr Road. Picture: Paul Joy

Newport and Transporter Bridge at night with lights twinkling. Viewed from above Pillmawr Road. Picture: Paul Joy

South Wales Argus: Cats: Ronnie and Reggie’s first Christmas. Picture: Karen Rowles

Ronnie and Reggie’s first Christmas. Picture: Karen Rowles

South Wales Argus:

Laser lights twinkling in the night, Rogerstone. Picture: Racheal O'Leary