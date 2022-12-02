POLICE have launched an arson investigation after a car was reportedly set alight in a residential street.
Officers joined firefighters at the scene, in Ton Road, Cwmbran, when the blaze was reported at around 10pm on Wednesday.
Eyewitness photos showed fire crews tackling the flames inside a small car which was parked at the roadside.
The police are now appealing to the public for help to find who was responsible.
In a statement to the Argus, a Gwent Police spokesperson said "the cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate".
No injuries were reported in the incident, they said, adding that enquiries were "ongoing".
Anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, should contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or sending the force a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200404366.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously with details by calling 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here