Robin Hood

Riverfront Theatre, Newport

PANTO is back at the Riverfront Theatre after a long absecence due to the covid pandemic and this year's offering - Robin Hood - is on target to be a roaring success.

Packed with fun-filled silliness, dad jokes and sing-along moments, Robin Hood is everything you want for a family festive production.

Over the years the creative team behind the Riverfront Theatre pantos have truly honed their skills to create a polished, action-packed and hilarious production that doesn't miss a beat. This high-energy show will leave your child mesmerised, shouting until they are horse and booing at the baddie.

Star of the show Richard Elis, as Much the Millars Son, is the driving force behind the show's corny jokes and revving up the audience with singalongs and 'Fabulous' shout outs. Dame Dotty, played by Gareth Tempest, burst on to the stage in an orange number singing to Taylor Swift's Shake It Off and camped it up at every opportunity throughout the show. And a special shout out should go to Aled Pugh, who played the baddie Sheriff as a mammy's boy with great comedic delivery - especially when stripped of his sparkly outfit.

The Sheriff and Dame Dotty

A real highlight of the show comes from Rhiannon Porter, who plays the fiesty Maid Marion and belts out a series of solos throughout the performance. Her voice is outstanding and her rendition on Never Enough from the Greatest Showman will give you goosbumps. When Porter teams up with Robin, played by Geraint Rhys Edwards, to duet on The Show Must Go On it's outstanding!! The pair have a brilliant raport with Edwards showing exceptional bravery when suspended from the ceiling and dropped into jail.

Also look out for the Young Company and the Ensemble who bring a huge amount of energy to the show with flawless and uplifting dance rountines.

Much the Millars Son

Robin Hood has all the ingredients of a great pantomime with a beautiful set, including talking tree, great songs and uplifting dance routines. As Dua Lipa's Levitating is blended with Blame it on the Boogie, the show is danced out to a burst of confetti on the unsuspecting audience.

Robin Hood is showing at the Riverfront Theatre in Newport until Saturday, January 7, 2023. For tickets go to Newport Live