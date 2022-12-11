A GROUP of Welsh air cadets have received a donation of 15 repurposed desktop computers from Monmouthshire Building Society.

The 1344 Squadron ATC, part of the Welsh Air Cadets and based at Maindy Barracks, is a charitable organisation supporting young people from 12-20 with essential life skills, including opportunities to gain BTEC qualifications.

The donation follows the Newport-based society’s introduction of a revised agile working policy that gives colleagues greater choice around where they work, including options to hot desk across two new modernised sites and remote working.

Head of IT Robert Howell said: “We’ve recently improved our technology and infrastructure to improve cyber security and support colleague choice around location-based working as part of our new agile approach.

“This left us with several desktop computers that were no longer of use to us but could be easily repurposed to help others.

“When we heard about the need for improved tech at 1344 Squadron, we jumped at the chance to help.”

The donated computers, worth around £250 each, will be stripped and rebuilt with improved hard drives and benefit more than 50 cadets currently part of the squadron, saving the unit several thousands of pounds and redirecting waste from landfill.

Squadron staff member Sergeant Stuart Ansell added: “This is a very generous donation from Monmouthshire Building Society and will make a significant difference to our cadets.

“The systems will be faster, operate on Windows 10, and be more in line with what our cadets are used to.

“There’s also a massive benefit for the squadron as the new systems will improve our ability to store data securely.”

The squadron provides the cadets with the opportunity to work towards progressive qualifications that support the RAF’s 2040 Astra vision and support development of cyber and aerospace opportunities, as well as gain transferable skills including the ability to process complex information. The new systems will enable cadets to access resources and exams directly, with greater speed and improve the overall experience.

The 1344 Squadron will also be able to improve the delivery of in-house flight simulation training.

Flight Lieutenant Peter Fisher, officer commanding, said: “As a youth organisation sponsored by the RAF, we rely on donations and fundraising to provide extra opportunities and experiences for our cadets.

“It would have taken us years to raise the funds needed to improve our tech capabilities.

“Now, we’ll be able to progress our programme and deliver an improved experience for our cadets.”

The 1344 Squadron Air Training Corps meet on a Monday and Thursday from 6.30pm-9.30pm.

Anyone interested in joining should visit raf.mod.uk/aircadets/find-a-squadron/