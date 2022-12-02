Visitors in Newport City Centre tomorrow could be handed a £20 gift card to help small independent businesses in the area.

To mark Small Business Saturday, Newport Now Business Improvement District (BID) will be giving out 100 of its gift cards in the city centre.

The gift Cards which can only be spent at participating businesses in the city centre will be in special ‘Load This Card’ envelops.

Newport Now BID manager Kevin Ward said: “The 100 gift cards will be handed out in the city centre by the BID’s Street Ambassadors between 10am and 3pm.

“If you are handed one by our blue-uniformed Ambassadors then make sure you check whether it contains a £20 gift card.

“Small Business Saturday is all about supporting local businesses and that is precisely what our gift cards do.”

Visitors should follow the instructions on the envelope to load the card with money then gift it to a loved one.

Five of the 100 cards being handed out will each already be loaded with £20, these envelopes will contain presentation cards saying ‘Congratulations! You’ve Won.’

Newport Now gift cards can be purchased online here: www.newportgiftcard.co.uk