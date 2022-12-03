THIEVES allegedly slashed the tyres of several vehicles at a farm in rural Gwent before stealing a JCB excavator.

The owner, Sophie Coulson, said the culprits broke into her field in the Monkswood and Glascoed area of Monmouthshire, on the weekend, to steal the digger.

She added: "The people who stole the digger broke the gate off the hinges - they also slashed the tyres of our neighbour's two cars, presumably to stop them chasing after the thieves.

"Whoever stole the digger knew exactly what they’re doing.

"It’s 3.5 tonnes so wasn’t small to shift, plus they went through a secure locked gateway and deflated two cars' tyres in the process.

"[There are] dangerous people about."

The matter has been reported to Gwent Police and the force is now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesperson for the police said: "We’re investigating a report of a theft in Monkswood, Monmouthshire that happened sometime between 10pm on Friday, November 25 and 9am on Saturday, November 26.

"A yellow JCB 803 Plus digger was reportedly loaded on to a trailer or low loader and taken from the owners field.

"We’re appealing for anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, and anyone who was in the area between 10pm on Friday, November 25 and 9am on Saturday, November 26 to get in touch with us."

Anyone with information should contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or sending the force a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200399116.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with information.