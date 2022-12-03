The Newport County fan shop in Kingsway Shopping Centre in Newport is closed for the foreseeable future.

The club’s external third-party retail/kit partner Elite Sports Group went into administration.

Newport County AFC were officially told that the Elite Sports Group had gone into administration.

The club were recently made aware of business challenges being experienced by Elite Sports Group, who manage physical and online operations of a number of Premier League and EFL clubs.

As a result of Elite entering administration the club shop and online retail operation are now closed. Newport County are working with the appointed administrators in the process of moving forward.

County are working with administrators to find solutions for the Club Shop in Kingsway, Rodney Parade, and online shop.

Elite is a separate company that provides its services to a number of football clubs across the UK, the club will update fans once they have clarity on the situation.