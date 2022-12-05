These two rats - called Pinky and The Brain - are looking for a new home.

They are both male. Pinky is light brown and white, while The Brain is dark brown and white

They are currently being cared for at All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary near Ponthir.

It is thought they were born in 2020, although the sanctuary is unable to confirm this.

A spokesman for All Creatures Great and Small said: "Pinky and Brain are very sweet. Brain is the more confident of the two whereas Pinky is more reserved and shyer.

"Brain can sometimes give a little nip. Both would benefit from proper socialisation to develop a bond with someone. Both love their treats and their multi-vitamin paste!

"They are currently in a large three-tier cage set up. They will require a large space such as this in a home with plenty of enrichment."

There is no age cap for children in a potential new home and both could potentially live with other rats.

For more details go to www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/.