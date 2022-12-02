BOMB disposal experts and police crime scene investigators have descended on a residential neighbourhood in Gwent this week, according to local reports.

Residents of Sycamore Court, in Bargoed, were evacuated from their homes on Wednesday afternoon following what one eyewitness called a suspicious "package" at a house.

That witness said the community was asked to maintain a 100m distance from the property for several hours while police and army experts assessed the threat.

The incident happened when council workers reportedly found the "package" in a house where they were carrying out work, they added.

A man 'in a bomb suit' at a house in Bargoed. (Image: Anonymous)

The witness, who asked not to be named, said the evacuation order was then followed by the arrival of a bomb disposal robot that "looked like Johnny 5".

Later that day, a "man in a bomb suit" entered the house "for around 40 minutes" and then "took something away".

A bomb disposal robot at a house in Bargoed. (Image: Anonymous)

Men wearing military fatigues also removed "bags" from the same property, the witness said.

Scene of crime investigators at a house in Bargoed. (Image: Anonymous)

"Since then, nobody has gone in or out but there's been a police guard," they added.

On Friday, scene-of-crime investigators arrived at the house wearing protective white suits, and have been "going in and out" of the property.

"Everyone's shocked," the witness said. "You don't expect any explosives to [allegedly] be found on the site."