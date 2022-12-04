Many thanks to Rotary Monmouth and Friends of the Lower Wye, especially Mike Dunsbee and Nick Day, for organising an excellent symposium at the Bridges Centre to discuss the River Wye and water quality.

The line-up of speakers included Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water, the Environment Agency, the National Farmers’ Union (NFU), Avara Foods and local sustainable farming expert Ben Taylor-Davies.

I am sure I was not the only person who learned a lot from this meeting.

The river faces pollution from sewage, treated water containing phosphate, farm run-off, chicken manure and run-off from the roads.

Each issue needs a different solution.

Welsh Water is identifying and carrying out work on the sewage overflow pipes causing the most problems and adding phosphate stripping processes to their facilities.

Avara Foods now monitors what happens to the manure from the chicken farms which supply it.

The Environment Agency is responsible for monitoring standards in England and believes that new legislation has given them the increased powers they need.

Farmers like Ben Taylor-Davies are developing agriculture techniques which lead to much lower amounts of fertiliser being used and less soil washing into the rivers.

It was a positive evening of discussion and while there are no easy instant solutions, lots is being done to clean up rivers. Public concern is keeping the pressure on policy makers, enforcement agencies and water companies to continue this important work.

* The behaviour of some officers in Gwent Police has caused concern for many people.

The issues are being fully investigated by both the Independent Office for Police Conduct and by Wiltshire Police.

I have discussed the matter with Chief Constable Pam Kelly on a number of occasions. Ms Kelly has spent 30 years in the police but was not part of Gwent Police when these alleged incidents happened.

As a female officer joining 30 years ago, she has experienced discrimination and bad behaviour by a minority and is committed to stamping it out.

I think she should be allowed to get on with the job.

Speaking as someone who had the privilege of serving as a special constable for nearly nine years, I must also say that in my view the vast majority of police officers uphold the highest standards at all times and do a difficult and sometimes dangerous job protecting our communities.

That majority will be as keen as the rest of us to ensure their good reputation is not undermined by the actions of a few.