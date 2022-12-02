AN OFF-DUTY Gwent Police officer has been sacked after he punched a man inside a pub when he was on a night out with his girlfriend.

Hero cop PC Simon Rohman, once commended for bravery, was dismissed for gross misconduct following a fight at the Brewhouse in Cardiff city centre.

The officer became involved in a fracas with two men and ended up hitting one of them before being tackled to the ground by bouncers outside.

The 59-year-old was held by door staff before he was arrested for being drunk and disorderly by South Wales Police officers.

PC Rohman admitted misconduct but denied gross misconduct at the hearing which was held before Chief Constable Pam Kelly.

His representative Matthew Candy, chair of the Gwent Police Federation, told the hearing the officer was “provoked” that night .

He said: “He stepped in to defend his partner because the two men were being aggressive to her.”

PC Rohman told the hearing: “I apologise for my actions on that evening.

“It was two minutes of madness.

“I was protecting my partner.”

The chief constable said she had “very carefully viewed” footage of the incident which was obtained from the pub’s CCTV and arresting officers’ body worn cameras.

This material was not played at the hearing which was held at the former Gwent Police headquarters, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran.

Detective Sergeant Kay Gladwin, from Gwent Police’s professional standards department, said: “It is in the public interest for PC Rohman to cease being a police officer without delay.”

The hearing was told PC Rohman had been under stress at the time of the incident on the evening of September 30, 2021.

'This was much more than two minutes of madness'





He was experiencing a number of family problems and had “bottled things up” and not taken sick leave or sought help.

“PC Rohman is a no-nonsense, hard working officer,” Mr Candy said.

“He will regret the incident in Cardiff for the rest of his life.”

The officer joined Gwent Police in 2002 and was commended for bravery after he and two other colleagues rescued 20 residents from a fire at a block of flats in Pontypool 15 years ago.

The chief constable found the allegations against him proven and told the hearing: “PC Rohman failed to act with self-control.

“His actions brought discredit on the police service.”

The officer was “dismissed without notice”.

Following the hearing, Chief Constable Kelly said: “Our communities deserve the highest of standards from officers.

“This off-duty behaviour falls way below that standard.

“PC Rohman had every opportunity to walk away from a situation that was volatile and this was much more than ‘two minutes of madness’.

“It was totally inappropriate behaviour and a standard I’m not prepared to accept at Gwent Police.

“The vast majority of police officers, staff and volunteers who work for Gwent Police conduct themselves impeccably and work tirelessly to protect the public.

“Those very few who choose to breach the standards expected of them undermine the public’s trust in policing.

“There is no room for this type of conduct in Gwent Police.”

Following his arrest for being drunk and disorderly, PC Rohman accepted an out of court disposal if he attended an alcohol education course.