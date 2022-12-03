A MONMOUTHSHIRE road has been closed due to a burst water main.
Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water have confirmed the emergency closure of a section of the B4347 between Porthygaelod Farm to Post Office Row, near Rockfield.
The closure is expected to be in place up to and including Monday, December 5.
