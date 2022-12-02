TWO men have been arrested following a ordnance disposal operation in Bargoed.

Gwent Police said officers had received reports of "a suspicious device found at an address in Sycamore Court".

The incident was reported at around 12.30pm on Wednesday.

"Officers attended, along with specialist trained personnel from the army’s explosive ordnance disposal unit (EOD) to assist with the examination and removal of the object," a spokesperson for Gwent Police said.

"The object has been safely removed for analysis. This is not thought to be linked to terrorism."

Earlier, a witness to the police operation told the Argus the community had been "shocked" by the activity.

The police spokesperson added; "Two men, a 63-year-old and a 32-year-old, from Bargoed, have been arrested on suspicion of offences under the Explosive Substances Act.

"Both have been released under investigation.

"Officers are continuing to carry out a search of the property as a precaution. Due to the presence of asbestos officers will be wearing specialist PPE."