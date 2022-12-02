POLICE in Cwmbran have warned perpetrators of anti-social behaviour that such offences "won't be tolerated in Gwent".

It follows reports of a car fire in Ton Road this week, which prompted one weary resident to tell the Argus they felt things were "getting out of control".

They pointed to a series of other anti-social behaviour incidents in the area in recent months, including reported burglaries of elderly people's homes, the theft of thousands of pounds worth of tools from a van, and car windows being smashed.

"This isn't mindless, it's a system getting out of control," they added. "There's going to be a threat to life."

Following those comments, a senior Gwent Police officer told the Argus "anti-social behaviour and associated disorder is completely unacceptable".

Chief inspector Amanda Thomas added: "It can have a negative impact on the quality of life of our communities and it won’t be tolerated in Gwent.

"Our officers are committed to protecting our communities and will take action against anyone intent on causing harm or disorder.

"If you have any concerns about anti-social behaviour, and see us on our patrols, please do stop to talk to us.

"Alternatively, you can report your concerns by calling 101, or by sending us a direct message via Facebook or Twitter."

The car fire in Ton Road is now being treated as a suspected arson incident by police.

Anyone with information about that incident, including CCTV or dashcam footage, should contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or sending the force a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200404366.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously with details by calling 0800 555 111.​