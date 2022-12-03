TRADERS in Newport Market say they are struggling to build footfall to their businesses and are hoping that the Small Business Saturday event helps drive more customers to the area.

The annual campaign highlights small business success and encourages consumers to “shop local.” And support small, independent businesses in their communities.

It’s been a tough few months for independent businesses in light of the on-going cost of living crisis and the event is about supporting Newport’s small traders.

Joe Granville, one of the people behind the Rouge Welsh Cake company, said: “When people come to the market they love it, so many people are still discovering it and its building but it can be better.

“We wouldn’t exist in Newport if it wasn’t for the market, and we wouldn’t have a shop. Its great but needs to be busier and if events like this will bring many people in, then great.

“I haven’t sold as many of my festive speciality Welsh cakes as I have liked to, I think it's hard to get people out right now.

“We are not managing very well if I am honest with you, the market has been supportive.

"I have no complaints about people behind the scenes, it might just be Newport as the city centre is not busy enough.”

Other traders in the Market believe that events like Small Business Saturday can raise awareness about shopping local.

Kate Ashwell, owner of Ashwell, and Co added: “Anything that promotes small independent businesses is fantastic.

“I think now more than ever it's so important for people to shop local and shop small to keep money in the local economy.

“For small independent businesses, it’s going to be really critical this Christmas and the more awareness there is of where people can shop locally and support independent businesses the better.

“This is harder than the pandemic and we don’t know when it's going to end. It's affecting everybody, 50 per cent of small businesses are worried they are not going to be around in January.

“I hope the people really understand the importance of small businesses, anything like this event that helps get that message out there is a good thing.”

Some traders are even struggling to make sales due to the decline in footfall through the market recently.

Margaret Chapman, owner of Odds and Sods & City Treasures, said: “We have some fantastic businesses in here with different things and if you shop online, you can’t have a feel.

“We are trying so hard, but we are not getting the footfall in here, we have had a fantastic food fair.

“We have started to sell wool as there was a need for it but the wool is not going to keep us going and people are not walking past. If they do we get grumps who say the market is not the same as it was.

“There is some fantastic stuff in here, something is telling me there is money about, people want to spend it but are not coming into Newport.”