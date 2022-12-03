THESE six defendants were recently handed prison sentences for crimes like rape, drug dealing, dangerous driving and criminal damage.

We look at their cases.

Gareth Marshall

A banned driver flipped his girlfriend’s mother’s car onto its side while trying to get away from the police.

Gareth Marshall, 30, lost control of the red Suzuki Swift during a high-speed chase through Newport just after midnight on October 9.

He reached speeds of up to 70mph in 30mph zones in residential areas on and around the Caerleon Road area of the city.

Marshall, of Howe Circle, Newport, was jailed for nine months after pleading guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Bradley Bullock

A man raped a 15-year-old schoolgirl as she was being sick after she had been plied with alcohol.

Bradley Bullock, 26, from Newport, went on to sexually assault women and threatened to rape a nurse.

The defendant, who was sectioned at one point, claimed to have “met the devil in jail and said there was a conspiracy to kill his family”.

Bullock was jailed for 14 years at Cardiff Crown Court after jurors found him guilty of rape and a series of sexual assaults.

Dafydd Merkel

A drunk who smashed up his girlfriend’s home in a rage was sarcastically described as “a real charmer” by the judge who’d just jailed him.

Dafydd Merkel, 36, punched a door off its hinges and broke a window and mirror at the woman’s house in Caerphilly.

The defendant went out to watch Wales’ Six Nations rugby match with England and was asked by the woman to stay at his mother’s home that night.

Merkel admitted two counts of criminal damage, threatening criminal damage, driving while disqualified, driving with no insurance, making off without paying for fuel and using false number plates.

He was jailed for 16 months.

Finley Brook

James O’Connor

A drugs gang boss and his assistant were jailed for trafficking cocaine and cannabis in Newport and other parts of Gwent.

Finley Brook, 22, was the “leading light” of the operation and used James O’Connor, 27, to provide a safe house where the drugs were stored.

The duo were primarily involved in supplying cannabis but had “branched out” into selling cocaine before they were caught.

Brook, of Thornbury Park, Rogerstone, Newport was jailed for four years and two months.

O’Connor, of St Davids Crescent, St Athan, was sent to prison for two years and nine months.

Richard Rees

A criminal who offered to sell crack cocaine was told by a judge he was still a drug dealer who was caught up in a “wicked trade”.

Richard Rees, from the Blackwood area, was jailed after mobile phone evidence uncovered by detectives revealed his crime.

The 44-year-old, of Hodges Crescent, Pengam, pleaded guilty to being concerned in making an offer to supply crack cocaine.

Rees was jailed for two years.