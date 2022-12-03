HAVE you ever dreamt of owning your own school – or even of demolishing one?

Well the bell has been rung for the final time at a former primary school in Blaenau Gwent.

Queen Street Primary School in Abertillery closed in August 2016, and has now been put on the market.

Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions have listed the former school for a guide price of £50,000.

Gemma Vaughan, of Paul Fosh Auctions said: “The former primary school is located approximately a quarter of a mile south of Abertillery town centre.

“The half-acre site offers a number of potential of uses including development or conversion, subject to any necessary consents. Buyers are to make their own enquiries.

“The school has previously suffered vandalism and, as a result, has water damage. There is an overage clause so potential buyers will need to check the legal pack for more information.

“The town of Abertillery offers good local amenities with schools, modern leisure facilities and excellent road links to the M4 and the A465, Heads of the Valleys. There is a direct rail link to Cardiff from the station at Llanhilleth which is just a short drive away.

“Please note there are no internal viewings and no pre auction offers are being accepted but as a rough guide there are various classrooms, offices and cloakrooms to be found on the ground floor.”

The former school will be offered by Paul Fosh Auctions at its online sale which starts at midday on Tuesday, December 13 and ends at 5pm on Thursday, December 15.