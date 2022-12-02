Visitors to Newport City Centre tomorrow can look forward top some festive fun while supporting local businesses.

Newport City Council have hired some street entertainers in support of the Small Business Saturday campaign.

The nationwide annual campaign highlights small business success and encourages consumers to shop local.

Councillor Jane Mudd, leader of Newport City Council, said: “It is vital that we support our small businesses and the “shop local” message has never been more important.

“This year’s major events, such as the Food Festival and the Countdown to Christmas, have attracted thousands of people.

"I hope they discovered that there is still much on offer, particularly from our fantastic independent traders.

“We have also hired some street entertainers to make Small Business Saturday extra special and boost footfall.

"We hope people will enjoy the performances and spend their money in local businesses, employing local people.”

Although it puts the spotlight on one day, the campaign aims to have a lasting impact on small businesses.

Rock to the Elvish Pressies and their 1950s festive tunes; catch the delightful Lairy Fairy and the Magic Christmas Pudding and be amazed by magician Festive Foxley.

They will be roaming around the city centre between 10am and 4.15pm.