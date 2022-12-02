The holidays are coming! The Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour is set to visit South Wales this weekend.

The iconic Coca-Cola truck will be in Cardiff on Sunday at the Hayes, outside the central library, between 11.30am and 8pm and closing time will be based on demand.

As well as capturing the perfect seasonal selfies in front of the popular red truck, this year's sparkling Christmas experience offers even more fun activities for all to get involved with.

From giggle-inducing ‘elfie selfie’ shots, to QR codes that access a host of interactive games and a festive choir to bring the spirit of Christmas to everyone.

Laura Moon, senior brand manager at The Coca-Cola Company, Great Britain, said: “Coca-Cola has always been synonymous with Christmas particularly the iconic Truck Tour and Holidays Are Coming advert.

Coca Cola truck outside the Hayes in 2019 (Image: Newsquest)

“This year, the magic of Christmas is needed more than ever, and we are excited to bring back our famous truck tour to fans nationwide.

“We’re also extremely pleased to continue our relationship with FareShare and for every person that visits the Truck Tour, we’ll donate the equivalent of a meal on their behalf, supporting those most in need this festive season.”

Every visit to the Coca-Cola Christmas truck will also count towards supporting those experiencing food poverty.

With the theme for those attending as “Your Presence is Your Present.” Coca-Cola Great Britain will fund the equivalent of one meal for a person in need.

Kickstarting the ambition, the equivalent of 100,000 meals have already been donated to FareShare by Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, with the ambition of funding the total equivalent of 200,000 meals.

Coca-Cola truck (Image: Newsquest)

Lindsay Boswell, CEO at FareShare said: “We’re incredibly grateful for the support from Coca-Cola.

“Their donation will help us get better-to-eat surplus food to people across the UK most impacted by the cost of living crisis.

“We hope as many people visit the Coca-Cola Truck Tour this Christmas so that we can get more food to people who need it during what are challenging times for many.”