AN INVESTIGATION has been launched following reports that a woman was robbed at knifepoint in Blackwood.

Gwent Police have confirmed they are investigating the alleged incident, which took place on Cefn Road at around 6.45pm on Thursday, November 24.

A woman was approached by a man who reportedly threatened and pointed a knife at her before demanding money.

The victim was unharmed, but her purse was taken.

“We're investigating a report of robbery in Cefn Road, Blackwood at around 6.45pm on Thursday, November 24,” said a Gwent Police spokesperson.

“Officers would now like to speak to this man (pictured), who was reportedly in the area at the time and may be able to help their enquiries.

“We’re also asking anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage from the area – particularly Cefn Road, Hight Street, Morrison Street and Attlee Road – between 6pm and 8pm on Thursday, November 24, to contact us.”

Anyone with any information can call 101 or send Gwent Police a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200397310.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.