Delving into our picture archives we have unearthed these images of a visit to Newport by King George VI, his wife the then Queen Elizabeth and the young Princess Elizabeth back during the Second World War in 1944.
During the visit the royal party visited Newport's civic centre and also Lysaghts in the then town.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here