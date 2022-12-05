A TREDEGAR man has been fined in connection with growing cannabis plants after breaching his community order by failing to show at two appointments.

Nigel Wilson, 42, was in court in May last year after he was found to have been concerned in the production of 28 cannabis plants in Tredegar – dating back to the previous July.

He was handed a community order on June 8, 2021.

However, Wilson did not turn up to appointments on June 24 and December 14 last year – as was mandated as part of his community order.

He admitted breaching the community order at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates' Court on Monday, October 24.

The previous order was revoked, and Wilson, of Gainsborough Road, was re-sentenced and fined £500.