A MULTI-MILLION pound Monmouthshire farmhouse with more than 100 acres of land and its own cider orchard has been put on the market.

The four-bedroom Grade II listed farmhouse off the Old Ross Road comes complete far-reaching views of the Skirrid mountain.

Being in a renowned tourist area, Winston Court Farm is also home to an established glamping business on its around 105 acres of land.

It has been listed for £2,745,000 by Powells in Monmouth.

Winston Court Farm is on the market. (Image: Powells)

The farmhouse has been described as providing “an appealing detached four-bedroom farmhouse which profits from excellent views across the Monmouthshire countryside”.

Inside the farmhouse, there’s a large living room with a wood burner and timber floor, and original flagstone floors in the traditional kitchen.

There is also an additional reception or office room downstairs.

Inside the living room of the farmhouse. (Image: Powells)

Upstairs, there are four large double bedrooms – one of which is currently a twin room. Two of the rooms give occupants dual aspect views, while all bedrooms have basins.

Out the front of the property, there’s a small stone-built log store and walled gardens, mainly laid to lawn with a number of fruit trees to provide a delightful space to relax and enjoy all the natural wonders the property offers.

The property boasts its own cider orchard. (Image: Powells)

There’s also a mature cider orchard to the rear of the farmhouse.

There are a number of options available to potential buyers with the outer buildings, which can be brought back into use for any farming or equestrian enterprise, or could also be converted into additional residential properties or holiday lets – subject to the relevant planning applications.

An established glamping site - with room to expand - is included. (Image: Powells)

The glamping site currently has three safari tents, with permission to expand up to seven.

To find out more, call the agent on 01600 732100 or visit rightmove.co.uk/properties/128501750#/