SEVEN drivers from Blaenau Gwent have been caught speeding on the same section of the A465.

Each of the drivers have had their cases heard in court recently after being caught breaking the speed limit between Hirwaun and Baverstock.

Here is a round-up of the cases.

ADRIAN GLYN BUNSTON, 50, of Tanglewood Drive in Tanglewood, Blaina, was caught doing 56mph in a 40mph zone.

Bunston was spotted by a manned speed camera on the A465 heading from Baverstock Hirwaun 16mph over the limit on April 24.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, October 5.

He was fined £100, and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge, but no order was made for costs. Bunston was given four points on his licence.

CALLUM LEE O'CALLAGHAN, 24, of Division Street in Abertillery, has been ordered to pay more than £250 after admitting speeding.

O'Callaghan was clocked by a speed camera on the A465 between Hirwaun and Baverstock on April 3 doing 50mph in a 40mph zone.

After admitting the offence, he was fined £133 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, October 5.

O'Callaghan must also pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge, and had three points added to his licence.

LUCY POWELL, 47, of Commercial Road in Llanhilleth, has been ordered to pay almost £350 after being caught eight miles per hour over the speed limit.

Powell was caught doing 48mph on the A465 between Dowlais and Cefn-Coed-Y-Cymmer – a 40mph limit – on May 8.

She pleaded guilty, and was fined £222 and was ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, October 4.

She was also handed six points on her licence.

AIMEE FRANCIS, 39, of St James Way in Georgetown, admitted speeding in Merthyr Tydfil.

Francis was caught doing 47mph in the 40mph zone on the A465 between Dowlais and Cefn-Coed-Y-Cymmer on May 14.

She admitted the charge and was fined £66 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday, October 10.

No order was made for costs, but Francis also had to pay a £34 surcharge. She also received three points.

KERRY SUZANNE JONES, 33, of Spencer Street in Ebbw Vale, was caught speeding in a Mercedes.

Jones was caught doing 46mph in the 40mph zone on the eastbound A465 between Hirwaun and Baverstock on April 8.

She pleaded guilty at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, October 11.

Jones was fined £66, and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge. She also had three points put on her licence.

CHELSEA LOUISE ROPER, 28, of Gainsborough Road in Cefn Golau, Tredegar, has been ordered to pay almost £350 after being caught six miles per hour over the speed limit.

Roper was driving at 46mph on the 40mph zone of the A465 between Baverstock and Hirwaun on May 11.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Thursday, October 13.

She was fined £220 and was ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge. Roper was also given three penalty points.

DORIAN TOMAS MATHERS, 33, of Tre Newydd in Newtown, Ebbw Vale, must pay almost £250 after being caught speeding.

Mathers was caught doing 46mph on the 40mph A465 between Hirwaun and Baverstock on May 18.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Friday, October 21.

Mathers was fined £123, and was ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge. He was had three points added to his licence.