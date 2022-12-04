SIX BLAENAU Gwent residents have had their cases heard in courts outside of Gwent recently.

The defendants faced charges of driving with no insurance, speeding, and not identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have committed an offence.

The cases were heard in Cardiff and in Llanelli.

PAUL BAYLISS, 57, of Kimberley Terrace in Georgetown, was caught driving a van with no insurance.

Bayliss was driving a Citroen Dispatch in Berwick, Llanelli, on April 2.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, October 11.

He was fined £660, and was ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £66 surcharge. He was also handed six penalty points.

STEVEN STOKES, 38, of Church Street in Tredegar, has avoided a driving ban despite being caught speeding again.

Stokes was caught doing 68mph in a 50mph zone on the A473 Coychurch bypass in Bridgend on April 7.

He admitted the charge, and was fined £338 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, October 11.

He was also ordered to pay £110 in costs and a £34 surcharge.

Stokes had four points put on his licence, but was not disqualified – despite accumulating too many points – because it would lead to him not being able to work.

COLIN EDWARDS, 61, of Attlee Close in Cefn Golau, Tredegar, has had five points put on his licence after speeding in Cardiff.

Edwards was caught doing 46mph in a 30mph zone on Greenway Road on May 18.

He pleaded guilty, and was ordered to pay £444 in a fine, costs and a surcharge at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday, October 10.

CHRISTOPHER TAYLOR, 39, of Granville Street in Abertillery, admitted speeding in Cardiff.

Taylor was caught doing 37mph on the 30mph Greenway Road on May 21.

He admitted speeding, and was fined £103 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Friday, October 14.

Taylor was also told to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge, and had three points added to his licence.

KAYLEIGH TAYLOR, 37, of Alfred Street in Ebbw Vale, has been ordered to pay £816 after not identifying the driver of a car alleged to have been caught speeding.

The incident related to a Volvo allegedly caught by a speed camera doing 46mph in the 40mph zone on the A465 between Dowlais and Cefn-Coed-Y-Cymmer on May 9.

An offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required was proven using the single justice procedure at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, October 4.

Taylor was fined £660, and was ordered to pay costs of £90 and a £66 surcharge. She also had six points added to her licence.

ROSEMARY ANN DAVIES, 37, of Little Lane in Beaufort, admitted speeding in Merthyr Tydfil.

Davies was caught doing 35mph in a 30mph zone on the Gurnos Ring Road on April 28.

She was fined £40 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, October 5, and was also ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge.

Davies also was handed three points.