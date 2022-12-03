The comedian and broadcaster Sandi Toksvig has been admitted to hospital whilst on tour in Australia.

Her team has said she has "bronchial pneumonia" and has cancelled the leg of her tour that was set to take place in New Zealand as a result.

The Guardian reports that she played dates in Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide as part of her comedy tour, Sandi Toksvig Live.

Toksvig was due to appear in Christchurch on Sunday (December 4) as the first of three dates in New Zealand.

Posting on her behalf on her Twitter account, Sandi Toksvig's team wrote: "Due to illness, Sandi has cancelled the New Zealand leg of her tour. She has been admitted to hospital with bronchial pneumonia while still in Australia and is unable to travel & perform.

"Our main priority is getting her home to the UK as soon as she is well enough - Team Toksvig."

Toksvig would have finished her tour in Auckland on Tuesday (December 6) and ticketholders have now been told they will be eligible for a refund.

In the UK Toksvig has become known for presenting the quiz show QI and being a co-host on The Great British Bake Off.

What is bronchial pneumonia?





The Guardian reports that bronchial pneumonia is a type of pneumonia featuring acute inflammation of the bronchi.

Those are "the two large tubes that carry air from the windpipe to the lungs, and is often accompanied by inflamed patches in the nearby lobules".