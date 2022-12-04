TRAINS between Newport and Bristol will be diverted or cancelled after an electricity failure.

Great Western Railway as confirmed that the failure is affecting the overhead electric wires through the Severn Tunnel.

This means that services between Cardiff Central and Bristol Temple Meads may either be cancelled or diverted via Newport and Swindon, while no trains will call at Bristol Parkway.

Work is ongoing to fix the issue, but disruption is expected to continue until around 1pm.

“Due to failure of the electricity supply at Severn Tunnel Junction all lines are closed,” said a Great Western Railway spokesperson.

“Train services between Cardiff Central and Bristol Parkway may be cancelled or diverted between Newport South Wales and Swindon.

“Bristol Parkway will not be served.

“The overhead electric wires through the Severn Tunnel (connecting South Wales with Bristol) have a fault.

“There is currently engineering work through the tunnel - and we are working with Network Rail to gain more information.

“Electric trains get their power from electrical rails on the ground or overhead wires. The power supply to both of these can fail due to a number of factors.”