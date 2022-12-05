COUNCILLORS have offered their support for a town’s Post Office which has been threatened with closure.

Caldicot Post Office is set to close in the new year after Morrisons announced that the McColl’s on Newport Road in which it is housed would shut.

This comes as part of 132 McColl’s stores which have been earmarked for closure after Morrisons completed a £190 million rescue deal.

At a meeting of Monmouthshire County Council on Thursday, the council passed a resolution to commit itself to take steps to support the continuation a main Post Office in the town.

Cllr Jackie Strong, who proposed the motion, said: “Caldicot Post Office is a thriving business, which is heavily used by residents.

“It is only homeless because of the decision by Morrisons to close the McColl’s store in which it is based.

“I am pleased to have gained support across the council in recognising the importance of keeping a main Post Office in the town.

“For many local people, as well as local businesses having access to cash, being able to bank cash deposits and make use of the many services a main post office offers is vital to them. Not everyone has access or is able to use online banking.

“The situation is particularly serious given that Lloyd’s, the only bank remaining in the town, is closing in January.

“I understand the concerns and the impact the Post Office loss will have for local residents and businesses alike.

“As local councillors we look forward to working with the Post Office, local businesses and Monmouthshire County Council officers in finding a positive solution to its proposed closure.”

Cllr Maria Stevens said: “I have been approached by local groups, small business as well as local residents who are very concerned about how they will be able to get access the facilities and range of services the main Post Office is able to offer.

“On one day last week, there was 60 sacks of mail collected from just this one local Post Office. That will give you an insight into how busy this post office is.

“The Post Office’s increase in footfall has been massive since the word that the Lloyd’s bank was closing.

“I welcome the commitment of Monmouthshire County Council to work with the Post Office and local businesses to work to keep the Post Office in Caldicot.”

“Post Offices are the beating heart of communities,” said Cllr Lisa Dymock.

“It’s imperative as a local authority, we must ensure we do all we can to continue supporting this service.”

Cabinet member for a sustainable economy, Cllr Paul Griffiths, said “I clearly understand that this is a very effective business, a very viable business, and one that the community of Caldicot wants to sustain.”

He added the council’s business support officers were working with the Post Office and businesses in Caldicot to test whether other businesses could host the Post Office.