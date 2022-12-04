Prince Harry has surprised bereaved military children by dressing up as Spiderman in a sweet video ahead of Christmas.

The Duke of Sussex donned the striking superhero costume in a recorded video for the charity Scotty’s Little Soldiers - an organisation which supports bereaved British forces children and young people.

Only lifting his mask and revealing his real identity at the end, the Prince told the youngsters: "Christmas is a time when we miss our loved ones really, really badly and that’s OK.

“But at the same time, it can be possible to feel guilty for having fun without our parents. But I am here to assure you that our parents always want us to have fun, OK? So don’t feel guilty.

“You are allowed to have the best time ever, especially with this Scotty’s Little Soldiers community.

“Go out there, have the best time, and Merry Christmas.”

The Duke of Sussex himself lost his mother, Diana the Princess of Wales, in 1997 when he was just 12 years old.

The Prince's video message was played to members of Scotty’s Little Soldiers at their annual Christmas party.

The party - which had the theme 'heroes and villains' - involved the children completing challenges and stopping the villains from stealing Santa's presents.

The Duke of Sussex only revealed his identity at the end of the video with a special message for the children. (Archewell/PA) (Image: Archewell/PA)

They were also given capes to decorate and wear at the special shindig.

Speaking to PA News Agency, one of the organisers said Scotty’s members can relate to a lot of fictional superheroes – with Spider-Man, Batman and Superman all bereaved.

All of the children have hero parents, the charity added, and they believe the children are heroes too.

After watching Harry’s video, Jamie Small, 14, who was eight when his father, Corporal Christopher Small, died in 2016, said: “This isn’t just a person from a small village.

"He’s someone people all over the world know and he has taken the time to record a special message for us, which means a lot.”

Emily Reynolds, 12, was seven when her father, Sergeant Antony Reynolds, died in 2018. She said: “It’s cool that someone who’s been through the same experience as us is thinking about us.

"He’s not just someone who’s trying to be sympathetic, he actually knows what it’s like to grow up without your parent. My friends think it’s really cool that I get letters and messages from Prince Harry.”

Ben O’Donnell, 14, who was nine weeks old when his father, Warrant Officer Class 2 Gary O’Donnell, died in 2008, added: “It’s not the first time Prince Harry has shown us that he’s thinking about us and it’s good to hear from him again this Christmas.

"He’s gone to a lot of effort, which shows he genuinely cares. It’s great he wore the Spider-Man outfit. Maybe he’ll be the next Spider-Man!”