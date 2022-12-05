INDEPENDENT business owners in Newport have stressed the importance of supporting local traders and the benefits of what these bring to the city.

Saturday was Small Business Saturday, which aims to encourages people to shop local and support small businesses in their communities.

With the ongoing cost of living crisis, many businesses have seen drastic rises in the energy prices, as well as the cost of goods.

Dean Carbin and Hywel Jones, of New Pastures Home in Friars Walk, said that local businesses are important for cities to help to create a community, rather than just focusing on profits.

Dean Carbin and Hywel Jones, of New Pastures Home in Friars Walk. (Image: Newsquest)

“For us, we focus more on community,” said Mr Carbin. “Rather than it just being us selling a product, we have events and workshops that are open to the community.

“We have got a good core of people and they come in and have a chat and we have become friends with.

“It’s about being part of the community – it’s not just work for us. I think people appreciate that.

“Everything is handmade and it’s also people are buying in to us rather than just a product.

“We’ve had a busy week in general. The summer was busier than expected.

“It’s nice to see that people are out and are prepared to shop local rather than online.

“We are being affected by the rises like everyone else, but we make sure we are focused on giving people a reason to come back.

“With Christmas in mind, we know finances are tight for a lot of people so we’ve tried to make sure that we’re not passing those rises on through the prices.”

Nicole Garnon, owner of Gallery 57 Ltd, said traders were facing challenges with rising costs and bills and people having to tighten their belts due to the cost of living crisis.

“The trouble is it’s such a difficult time for everybody and I think people are trying to spend less,” she said. “With energy bills and food prices, people are being more careful.

“The electric bill is the biggest concern for me.”

Nicole Garnon, of Gallery 57 Ltd, has called for people to support local businesses. (Image: UGC)

The former Argus editor said a number of local businesses have opened up recently in Newport, but the only way to keep this variety in the city is to support them.

“The people I’ve had in have been really supportive and I’ve had a lot of support from the artists,” she said.

“The reaction to opening this kind of shop has been really positive. People have said how we don’t really have this kind of business here.

“If you want independent businesses in the city centre, support them. There’s a lot of fairly new businesses in town – like Bakehouse Cakes on Bridge Street and The Little Tap House.

“Everyone says there’s nothing in Newport, but there is. We are here, we just need people to come and find us.”

“I think it’s really important,” said Penny Fox, from The Port, when asked about the need to have thriving local businesses in the city.

“With small businesses, you’re not paying for the corporate people, you’re paying to support local people and their lives. It’s much more personable.

Penny Fox, from The Port, said independent businesses offer a personable touch. (Image: Newsquest)

“It’s something different. What you’d buy in here today isn’t what you would see anywhere else. It’s unique – our jewellery is all handmade.

“The difference between us and chains is it’s more a personable touch. It’s almost like going back to the old days of shopping. That’s what you miss at a chain – it’s all click and collect or self-service – you don’t speak to anyone.

“For some people that works better, but for others, it’s as much about the social side of it as it is about shopping.”

Heart of the Home in Newport Arcade. (Image: Newsquest)

Lesley Skiffington, from Heart of the Home in the arcade, said that footfall was the main issue facing independent traders.

“It’s been picking up for Christmas,” she said. “We could do with more footfall more than anything.

“If people support us, that keeps independents open.”

Nettle & Bark opened in the arcade four weeks ago.

Owner Emma Hargreaves said that, being from the city, she was hoping to create a community as opposed to simply running a shop.

Nettle & Bark owner Emma Hargreaves. (Image: Newsquest)

“With small businesses you’re supporting a person as opposed to a massive corporation,” she said.

“They are supporting my family. We’re local – I live in Newport – so they are supporting a local family.

“I’m really grateful for the support I’ve had and hopefully it continues.”

She said Nettle & Bark was taking part in the Woodland Trust and Welsh Government initiative to plant a tree for every household, and was also running a plant swap in the nearby Arcadia Coffee House.

“For me, I’ve always been involved in family,” said Maria Castaldo, manager at Arcadia Coffee House. “It’s a personal touch that you don’t get with chains.

“With chains it’s about numbers. We just want people to come in, drink lovely coffee, and enjoy themselves. It’s quality over quantity.”