TEMPERATURES are set to plummet this week, according to the Met Office.

This comes as a yellow weather warning has been issued for northern Scotland on Wednesday for snow.

Although it’s not likely that snow will come down as far as Gwent, temperatures are likely to drop into the negatives.

Newport will see highs of around 7C on Monday, with that steadily dropping to highs of 4C on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The city will see lows of 5C on Monday and 2C on Tuesday, before dropping overnight to -2C overnight on Thursday and Friday.

Chepstow will see temperatures ranging from 7C on Monday to -4C overnight on Thursday.

Temperatures in Pontypool will drop from highs of 6C on Monday down to lows of -5C on Thursday and Friday.

In Ebbw Vale, there will be highs of 5C and lows of 2C on Monday, but will drop to highs of 2C and lows of -5C on Thursday.

The forecast states: “Staying mainly dry with much brighter skies than on previous days and some sunshine for most.

“Isolated showers, these turning wintry by Thursday. Turning much colder with widespread overnight frosts.”