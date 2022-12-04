A NEWPORT family has been devastated after losing their Jack Russell in an alleged dog attack on Saturday.

Nicholas Kearney said his wife was walking 13-year-old Mickey on the Old Barn Estate in the St Julians area at around 10.45am.

There, she and Mickey were reportedly attacked by three dogs – two American Bulldogs and one Malinois (a Belgian Shepherd).

Mr Kearney said Mickey died from the attack, and that a neighbour’s dog also had to be put down after being attacked in a seperate alleged incident involving the same dogs.

Jack Russell Mickey has died after an alleged dog attack in Newport. (Image: Nicholas Kearney)

“Mickey was 13. I’ve had him since he was seven weeks old,” he said. “He was the boss.

“It’s like we’ve lost a part of the family.

“It's hard to get over.

“I was at netball with my youngest daughter when it happened.

“My wife was walking our Jack Russell dog yesterday. She and my dog were attacked by two XL Bully dogs and a Malinois. They were running free. Their owner wasn’t in sight.

“It also attacked my neighbour’s dog to the point it had to be put down.

“My wife wasn't bitten, but she was dragged around by the dogs.”

The incident has been reported to the police.

Gwent Police were contacted for comment.