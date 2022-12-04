AROUND 2,500 homes in Newport are without electricity after a power cut.

The power cut was reported shortly after 4.30pm on Sunday, December 4.

Around 2,585 properties are without power, according to the National Grid.

The blackout is said to be affecting properties in the NP20 and NP19 postcodes.

The outage is expected to be fixed by 7.30pm.

Engineers are working on a #powercut in #Newport #NP20 and estimate to restore all supplies by 19:30. Our apologies for any inconvenience. David. — National Grid UK Customers (ex-WPD) (@gridcustomersuk) December 4, 2022

According to the National Grid, the power cut is a result of a high voltage fault.

“These incidents tend to be larger, affecting the wider area and could mean your neighbours are off supply too,” said a National Grid spokesperson.