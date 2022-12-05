A GARDENER who stabbed a deaf customer aged 83 in the chest has been jailed for 17 years.

Scott Waters, 38, knifed his victim as she lay in her own bed after targeting her while high on drink and drugs.

The defendant had broken into her Newbridge home late on the night of March 2, prosecutor James Wilson said.

The homeless Waters was initially charged with attempted murder.

He later admitted wounding with intent.

Cardiff Crown Court heard it remains a mystery as to why Waters carried out the crime.

The victim spent nearly a month in hospital.

Judge Shomon Khan sentenced the defendant to a 12-year custodial term plus an extended licence period of five years.

He told him: "What you did was horrifying and inhumane.

“Nobody understands how could you act in that way.”

Waters was also made the subject of an indefinite restraining order not to contact his victim.