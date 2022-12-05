A 14-YEAR-old boy has been arrested following reports of a knifepoint robbery in Blackwood last week.
Gwent Police were investigating the alleged incident, which took place on Cefn Road at around 6.45pm on Thursday, November 24.
A woman was approached by a man who reportedly threatened and pointed a knife at her before demanding money.
The victim was unharmed, but her purse was taken.
The police have today confirmed that a 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of robbery.
He has since been released on police bail.
Officers thanked the public for sharing their appeal.
