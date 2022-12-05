A MAN who suffered a near-fatal cardiac arrest at a Monmouthshire leisure centre has recently returned to thank staff who came to his aid.

Alan Owen, of Carmarthen, suffered a cardiac arrest while he was at a Walking Football Tournament at Caldicot leisure centre on Sunday, April 3.

The immediate intervention of staff and players at the event is credited with saving his life.

Mr Owen was given CPR and a defibrillator was used prior to him being airlifted to the Heath Hospital in Cardiff.

Mr Owen underwent surgery to have an ICD (implanted cardioverter defibrillator) and stents fitted.

During his return visit to Caldicot leisure centre last month, he met Kirsty Burnett, Briden Whitbread and duty officer Justin Aylett, to thank them for their lifesaving actions.

All the leisure centre’s staff said they were delighted to see Mr Owen looking so well.

All MonLife leisure centres across Monmouthshire have monthly training for all lifeguards on CPR and using the defibrillator machines to ensure they are prepared should a medical emergency occur.

Mr Owen said: “Without the early intervention of the players and staff who performed CPR and administered three shocks via the on-site defibrillator, I would not be alive today.

"The training that the staff undertook and put into practice on that day contributed to saving my life.”

Cllr Sara Burch, cabinet member with responsibility for Inclusive and Active Communities, said: “I am so proud of our colleagues at Caldicot leisure centre for their quick thinking intervention, without which the outcome could have been very different.

"It really does show the importance of having training in CPR and the use of defibrillators.

"I am very pleased to see Alan so well recovered and thank him for his kindness in coming back to visit Kirsty, Briden and Justin, and the rest of the team in Caldicot.”

CPR training can make the difference between life and death, and anyone can learn.

The British Heart Foundation’s website has a helpful introduction to the basics at bhf.org.uk/how-you-can-help/how-to-save-a-life