A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

BENJAMIN ADAM SCOTT, 19, of Bettws Lane, Newport, was ordered to pay £188 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on July 24.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CLINTON BAILEY, 26, of Malpas Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JUSTIN GRANT, 44, of North Road, Newbridge, was fined £576 after he pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage worth £4,640.18 to a Volkswagen Transporter van on July 12.

He was ordered to pay £450 in compensation, £85 costs and a £230 surcharge.

DALE HADIGATE, 42, of Pen Y Caeau Court, Pantside, Newbridge, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on High Cross Lane, Rogerstone, Newport, on August 5.

He was fined £460 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £184 surcharge.

DAVID GOUGH, 36, of Cromwell Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £259 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using a hand-held mobile telephone when driving on Nash Road on March 30.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

STEVEN JAMES FISHER, 45, of Handel Court, Newport, was ordered to pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 41mph in a 20mph zone on Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue on August 31.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LYNDON FREDERICK HALES, 75, of Ridgeway View, was ordered to pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 28mph in a 20mph zone on Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue on August 10.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MICHAEL MILES, 35, of Corporation Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £686 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 56mph in a 30mph zone on A48 SDR Maesglas East roundabout on September 25.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JONATHAN POWELL, 44, of Fields Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £322 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on Christchurch Road on August 16.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JUSTIN LLOYD WILLIAMS, 46, of Caerleon Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Christchurch Road on August 16.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ABDAH AHMED, 58, of Alexandra Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

IAN BAYLISS, 61, of Sycamore Avenue, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MELISSA BOWEN, 32, of Temperance Hill, Risca, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

ASHLEY PAUL RICHARD DARREN JONES, 37, of Ribble Square, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

VIRGINIA KAWOCHA, 41, of Beatty Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.