A RUGBY referee has been found not guilty of raping a woman.

Simeon Greenaway-Robbins, 20, of Rectory Close, Caerphilly, was cleared of two counts of rape by a jury following a trial.

He was alleged to have raped and choked the teenage complainant in Cardiff's Bute Park on November 10, 2020.

Simeon Greenaway-Robbins was found not guilty of two counts of rape by a jury. Picture: Wales News Service

Mr Greenaway-Robbins, a nursing student, was acquitted by jurors at the capital city’s crown court.

After the verdicts were returned, Judge Neil Bidder KC said: “The defendant is discharged and he may leave the dock.”

He then turned to the jury and thanked them for the “care” they had shown in trying the case.