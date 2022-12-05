IT'S beginning to feel a lot like Christmas, but the snow doesn't look to be on the horizon just yet.

However, with conditions looking to turn a lot more wintry in the coming days, here is a look ahead to the week's weather.

In Newport this week, temperatures will struggle to climb above five degrees for the most part.

Six degrees tomorrow (Tuesday) is as warm as it's going to get this week, with lows of minus two degrees on both Thursday and Friday.

It looks a little better on the rain front, with clear skies forecast throughout.

Friday is to be the coldest day of the week, according to the Met Office, with highs of three degrees.

Further north, it's decidedly colder, with highs in Ebbw Vale this week of four degrees and lows of a baltic minus five.

Clear skies throughout again, with Friday again the coldest day.

Pack a scarf.