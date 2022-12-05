Latest updates on the multi-million pound plans to redevelop the South Quay site in Pembroke will be available to view next week in an information event to be held at the Town Hall.

New images, plans, timelines, and detailed project information will be available to view, while architects, contractors and council officers will be on hand to chat about the project and answer questions.

There will also be the opportunity to provide comments and feedback.

The South Quay redevelopment project, led by Pembrokeshire County Council, has two phases.

Phase 1 (Castle Terrace), commenced earlier this year and focuses on the refurbishment and rebuild of properties on Castle Terrace as well as the creation of a new public visitor centre, library and café.

A landscape/public realm treatment is also included, aiming to connect Northgate Street to the new café level and quay.

This phase is supported by the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns initiative, which aims to improve the viability of town centres.

Phase 2 (Northgate Street) will provide co-located services in a new bespoke facility to provide support, training and activities for members of the community who may be disadvantaged due to social or health challenges. The centre will provide (subject to funding agreements) access to services including:

• a social care day centre

• a training centre for supported employment and

• a training flat to enable people to learn to live independently.

A range of administration, ancillary and shared support accommodation will also be available.

South Quay Phase 2 at Northgate Street (Image: Western Telegraph)

This phase is supported by Levelling Up Funding (LUF) from UK Government.

The project team procured and led by the County Council to deliver both phases of the redevelopment project comprises DB3 Architecture, Atkins, Faithful and Gould and Roger Casey Associates.

The South Quay Information Event will be held on Monday, December 12, at Pembroke Town Hall between 3.30pm and 6.30pm.

