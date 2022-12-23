Newport Bus services across the city will be limited over the festive season with some not available on certain days.

While fewer people use the business, many people still rely on them either to get to work or visit family or friends across the festive period.

Newport Bus, the main operator for buses in the city, has put together a revised timetable for Christmas and New Year.

On Christmas Eve it is running a Saturday service but with the last trip around 7pm. There will be no service on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Bank Holiday Monday December 27 a Sunday service will run.

Then from December 28 to New Year's Eve, buses will run on a Saturday timetable, except the TrawsCymru T7 which will operate a normal Monday to Friday service.

New Year's Day there will be no service at all.

While on Bank Holiday Monday, January 2, busses will operate on a Sunday service,

Normal service resumes on Tuesday, January 3.

Last journeys on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve

Buses will operate a Saturday timetable with early finishes on some services as follows.

1 will be at 17.18 from Newport and 18.10 from Rogerstone.

5 will be at 13.04 from Newport and 18.15 from Gwent Europark.

16A 16C will be at 19:00 (16C) from Newport and 19:16 from Bettws

19 will be at 19:00 from Newport and 19:13 from Malpas

26A & 26 C will be at 19.20 (26A) from Newport and 19:33 from St. Julian’s

29 & 29A 18:50 (29A) from Newport and 19:14 from Cwmbran

30 17:20 (Newport Bus) from Newport and 17.20 from Cardiff

17:50 (Cardiff Bus) from Newport and 17.50 from Cardiff

18:20 (Cardiff Bus) from Newport and 18:20 from Cardiff

35 & 36 18:45 (35) from Newport and 19:02 from Duffryn

74A & 74C 18:00 (74A) from Newport and 18:29 from Underwood

74 & X74 18:20 (X74) From Newport and 18:45 from Chepstow

Routes 9A/9C and R1 will not operate.