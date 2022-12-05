Millions of pounds available to individuals and families in Wales go unclaimed every year.

It’s important to check that you are receiving the help and support that is available.

If you are unsure if you are eligible you can contact Advicelink Cymru on 0808 250 5700.

Advicelink Cymru gives free and confidential advice about money you may be entitled to.

It can help by advising on welfare benefits, and debt as well as help to access Welsh Government support with fuel costs, school and childcare expenses and further and higher education costs.

As Christmas fast approaches, shopping will be something we’ll all be doing.

With budgets tight, the importance of shopping local and supporting our independent traders and businesses will be more important than ever.

Whether it’s some of the shops that are in the city centre in Friars Walk or the stall-holders in the market there are lots of new places which have sprung up to buy gifts as well as old favourites.

Throughout December there will be pop-up stalls on Commercial Street, Friars Walk and John Frost Square every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

There will also be Christmas Markets at Tredegar House on December 10 and 11 and Le Pub on December 10.

Whether you’re in the city centre or want something a bit closer to home, there are plenty of places to stop for a bite to eat or drink.

This time of year is of course a time when shops are busy and stress can be high.

There is never a reason not to respect our dedicated retail staff.

USDAW the shopworker union are raising awareness of their 'Keep Your Cool - Respect for Shopworkers' campaign, as well as urging retail staff not to suffer in silence.

A recent survey from the Retail Trust found that one in three shopworkers is abused weekly and more than two-thirds think that verbal and physical attacks have got worse in the last two years.

Abuse, threats and violence are not part of the job so please always be kind to staff and keep your cool.

As always, if there is anything at all I can help with related to the Senedd, or if you have any issues or concerns, please get in touch. Your comments and suggestions are always welcome: Jayne.Bryant@Senedd.Wales or call: 01633 376627.