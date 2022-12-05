Peter Kay began his new shows, which are part of his first live tour in 12 years, by making a request to fans in the crowd, according to Lad Bible.

The comedian from Bolton will tour until 2025, visiting the likes of Manchester, Birmingham, London and more.

Fans rushed to get tickets for the tour which includes 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 dates.

When opening the tour in Manchester on Friday, December 2, Kay made a request to fans who were in attendance.

Aware that many fans would most likely have a mobile phone with them, Kay asked that they wouldn’t film any of his show, Lad Bible reports.

He said: “Let’s just live in the moment and not spoil it for other people.”

Peter Kay will continue his tour in Birmingham next followed by London’s O2, both in December.

His first two shows of 2023 will be in Liverpool at the city’s M&S Bank Arena on January 6 and 7.