STUCK for something to buy for the car or motorbike lover in your life this Christmas?

How about plumping for a lock-up garage for them to keep their treasured four or two-wheeler safe, secure and dry?

A single-storey lock up garage with up-and-over door in a block of six in Newport could fit the bill perfectly.

Angie Davey, of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions said: "Garages such as this one, adjacent to 4, Pant Road , Malpas, Newport, always prove popular and create a great deal of interest when offered for sale at auction, depending on where they are located.

"The one we have here is really well placed and accessible, as it is on the eastern edge of the city of Newport and not far from the Malpas Road interchange of the M4.

"I'd think this ideally located garage would be perfect for the car or bike lover to ensure that their pride and joy is kept away from the elements. It could also be just right for a classic car owner who, perhaps, only takes their treasured vehicle out on fine, dry days.

"The secure garage in a parade of six, which has a guide price of £14,000-plus, may also be suitable for storage or rental."

The garage will be offered for a sale at the Paul Fosh Auctions online sale which start on at 12pm on Tuesday, December 13 and ends from 5pm on Thursday, December 15.