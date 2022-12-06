A DRUG dealer was caught selling his £32,000 Rolex to an unregistered watch dealer in a supermarket car park.

Luke Gibson was spotted carrying out the dodgy deal with buyer and businessman Ashley Smith at Sainsbury’s on Newport’s Albany Street.

A third defendant, Ryan Morris, became involved when he lied to the police that the Rolex Sky-Dweller was his.

Gibson later confessed to officers he had bought the watch with money he’d made trafficking cannabis.

The Rolex Sky-Dweller was sold for £32,000. Picture: CPS Wales

The sale of the watch was seen by Detective Constable Barrie Redmond who was in an unmarked police car at Sainsbury’s on May 10, 2020.

Gibson was in a Volkswagen Tiguan SUV and Smith in a BMW S5 car when they met and exchanged plastic carrier bags.

“DC Redmond thought he had witnessed a drug deal and called for assistance,” prosecutor Roger Griffiths told Cardiff Crown Court.

“The Volkswagen made off at high speed.

“DC Redmond spoke to Smith in the BMW S5 who told him that it wasn’t a drug deal but the sale of a Rolex watch.”

Smith had lied that he worked for Wilsons Auctions.

Gibson’s vehicle was found 10 minutes later outside a house on Caerleon Road which was searched by police who found 429g of cannabis.

Four months later officers found him with a further 218g of the class B drug.

Gibson, 31, of Windermere Square, Newport, admitted converting criminal property, possession of criminal property, possession of cannabis with intent to supply, perverting the course of justice and driving without due care and attention.

Smith, 38, of Diwedd Camlas, Rogerstone, Newport, pleaded guilty to converting criminal property and acting as a high value dealer whilst unregistered.

Morris, 29, of Blewitt Street, Newport, admitted wilfully making a written false statement tendered in evidence.

Hilary Roberts, for Gibson, told the court his client was a hard working dad who had tragically lost his own father in a house fire.

Ieuan Bennett, representing Smith, said the defendant had no previous convictions and these offences had impacted on his “credibility”.

“He’s an enterprising man and operates as an above board businessman,” his barrister added.

Susan Ferrier, for Morris, said her client “endured a harrowing situation” in 2011 which was not disclosed to the court.

Judge Lucy Crowther handed Gibson a two-year suspended prison sentence.

It was suspended for two years and he was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and complete a seven-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Smith was sentenced to a two-year community order and ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.

Morris was sentenced to a two-year community order and must complete 19 sessions of a “Thinking Skills” programme and an 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.