Netflix has confirmed that viewers can watch Harry & Meghan, the Sussexes’ docuseries, from this week.

The docuseries is split into six episodes and there’s two release dates for them but viewers won’t need to wait long to watch.

Billed as a Netflix Global Event, the streaming giant has promised an “unprecedented and in-depth documentary series” where the couple “share the other side of their high-profile love story”.

When will Harry and Meghan’s docuseries be released on Netflix?





Netflix took to Twitter to announce the release dates for the docuseries episodes.

The first volume will be released on Thursday, December 8, exactly three months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Harry’s grandmother.

Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event.

Volume I: December 8

Volume II: December 15 pic.twitter.com/WpFzVEC7Yx — Netflix (@netflix) December 5, 2022

Viewers can expect the second volume to drop a week later on Thursday, December 15.

New Harry & Meghan docuseries teaser clip released by Netflix

Attached to its tweet announcing the dates, Netflix shared a new one-minute teaser clip with a voiceover from Prince Harry.

He said: “It’s really hard to look back on it now and go ‘What on earth happened?'”

The couple cuddling in a photo booth (Image: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Netflix/PA)

Harry continues the narration throughout, saying: “There’s a hierarchy of the family, you know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories. It’s a dirty game.

“The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy. I was terrified, I didn’t want history to repeat itself.

“No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth.”

Netflix releases first official trailer of Harry & Meghan docuseries

On December 1, also a Thursday, Netflix released the first official trailer of the docuseries.

The trailer is one minute in length and features never before seen private photographs of the couple.

It was released on the second day of the Prince and Princess of Wales’s high-profile trip to the US.

The couple is heard being asked: “Why did you want to make this documentary?”

Harry says: “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors… I had to do everything I could to protect my family”.

Harry & Meghan will be released on Netflix on Thursday, December 8 and Thursday, December 18.