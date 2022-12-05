POLICE in Newport are investigating after a mobility scooter was found on fire in the city centre in the early hours.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said the emergency services received a report of the incident at around 4a, on Sunday, December 4.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.

Enquiries are now ongoing to "ascertain how the fire started", the police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting reference number 2200407738.

You can also send the force a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.