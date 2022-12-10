UNIQUE restaurant chain Karen's Diner is opening its first-ever venue in South Wales next year - and this is what you can expect.

Karen's Diner is set to come to Newport Retail Park in Spytty in February, and if you are used to polite service at a restaurant, then this is not for you!

Expect to step into the past, as the diner is decked in 50s American diner-style decor.

Guests are greeted with attitude or snubbed at the door, and once seated menus are slammed on the table, as food comes out it is slapped on the table with attitude.

Staff do everything they can to make guests feel as unwelcome as possible

Since first launching in Sydney, Australia, last year, the chain has become popular all over the world, and has become a particularly big hit on social media.

The name relates to the stereotype of the 'Karen' - a particular type of woman who's always just a moment away from asking to speak to a manager. But try that at Karen's Diner and it might not get you very far.

One tiktok user went to the Manchester venue to see what it was all about - have a look below (warning: very fruity language).