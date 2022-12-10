UNIQUE restaurant chain Karen's Diner is opening its first-ever venue in South Wales next year - and this is what you can expect.
Karen's Diner is set to come to Newport Retail Park in Spytty in February, and if you are used to polite service at a restaurant, then this is not for you!
Expect to step into the past, as the diner is decked in 50s American diner-style decor.
Guests are greeted with attitude or snubbed at the door, and once seated menus are slammed on the table, as food comes out it is slapped on the table with attitude.
Staff do everything they can to make guests feel as unwelcome as possible
Since first launching in Sydney, Australia, last year, the chain has become popular all over the world, and has become a particularly big hit on social media.
The name relates to the stereotype of the 'Karen' - a particular type of woman who's always just a moment away from asking to speak to a manager. But try that at Karen's Diner and it might not get you very far.
One tiktok user went to the Manchester venue to see what it was all about - have a look below (warning: very fruity language).
@mcrfinest We went to Karen’s Diner.. 😬 #fyp #manchester #foodtiktok #karensdiner #foryou ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey
Guests can also expect to play games such as the ‘Wheel of Misfortune’ which is like truth or dare, as customers maybe be forced to stand in front of the restaurant and tell a joke or confess when you acted like a Karen.
Or you will be forced to take a shot out of a mini toilet as part of the game. At Karen’s everything and anything goes, with a few house rules in place.
Those rules are no racism, sexist, homophobic or abiest comments, no body shaming, no sexual harassment, no vandalism, and no throwing food.
Outside that anything goes, its not the place for young children with lots of swearing or insults expected, and a thick skin and a calm temperament is needed to survive the hour at Karens.
Customers are being be warned not to ask don't ask to speak to the manager.
If you think you can survive the experience when Karen comes to Newport then pre booking a table is advised due to high popularity.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel